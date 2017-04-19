Anderson Police: Driver in custody after chase in car with stole - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson Police: Driver in custody after chase in car with stolen tag

Police on scene of Anderson chase (Source: Katie Williamson) Police on scene of Anderson chase (Source: Katie Williamson)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson Police Department said a driver is in custody Tuesday after a chase.

Officers said an unmarked police car was behind a vehicle and ran a check on the tag, which determined it to be stolen.

A chase reportedly ensued before ending behind a business on North Main Street. Police said the driver fled into a nearby neighborhood where he was captured.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

