Anderson Police: Driver in custody after chase in car with stolen tag

The Anderson Police Department said a driver is in custody Tuesday after a chase.

Officers said an unmarked police car was behind a vehicle and ran a check on the tag, which determined it to be stolen.

A chase reportedly ensued before ending behind a business on North Main Street. Police said the driver fled into a nearby neighborhood where he was captured.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

