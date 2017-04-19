Warrant: Upstate student arrested after 'Columbine-style' threat

On Wednesday the Oconee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of a teenager accused of threatening her school.

Deputies said Amy McKenzie Faust, 18, is charged with disturbing schools. According to the arrest warrant, Faust threatened on Mar. 28 to commit a "Columbine-style shooting" at West-Oak High School before the end of the school year.

"The school resource officer was made aware of the information, began an investigation and had enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant," said Jimmy Watt, Public Information Officer with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

The incident report indicates Faust claimed to have a "hit list" of targets, but never produced the list. The school resource officer reportedly received information that other students an an administrator were on the list.

"If you see something, say something, and in this case, hear something, make sure that you report that information," said Watt.

Faust arrested on Tuesday and later released from the Oconee County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

A spokesperson for the Oconee County School District said she could not comment on the specifics of the case but said, "We take any student threat very seriously and work with law enforcement and other agencies to keep our schools safe."

