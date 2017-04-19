Warmer air is back soon, along with pop-up storms

Skies will clear toward Thursday, with warmer temps moving in! Isolated storms will be possible both Thursday and Friday, but the weekend will bring a better rain chance.

Patchy morning fog will give way to partly cloudy and warm conditions for the afternoon with highs in the 70s to low 80s. A few storms could pop during the late afternoon into the evening, but coverage should be isolated.

Friday will bring an even warmer day with highs in the mid 80s for the Upstate and scattered afternoon storms..mainly in the mountains. It stays unseasonably warm into Saturday with a chance for afternoon rain, then Sunday will be the rainiest of the days. Expect a line of heavy t-storms during Sunday afternoon, some of which could be strong with damaging wind and possibly hail.

Clouds could hang on Monday but should gradually clear into the middle of next week with rebounding temperatures.

