Deputies: Suspect in custody after large scene at Greenville Co. apartments

Deputies on scene at Halcyon Apartments (Courtesy: S.R. Photography) Deputies on scene at Halcyon Apartments (Courtesy: S.R. Photography)
Deputies at Halcyon Apartments (Apr. 19, 2017/FOX Carolina) Deputies at Halcyon Apartments (Apr. 19, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Deputies in tactical gear at Halcyon Apartments (Courtesy: S.R. Photography) Deputies in tactical gear at Halcyon Apartments (Courtesy: S.R. Photography)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after an incident at Halcyon Apartments on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said they received reports of a man with a knife threatening self-harm at the complex on Halcyon Drive.

A heavy law enforcement presence responded to convince the suspect to release the weapon.

Just after 5 p.m., a crew at the scene said a man was taken into custody.

