Deputies: Suspect in custody after large scene at Greenville Co. apartments

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after an incident at Halcyon Apartments on Wednesday.

Dispatchers said they received reports of a man with a knife threatening self-harm at the complex on Halcyon Drive.

A heavy law enforcement presence responded to convince the suspect to release the weapon.

Just after 5 p.m., a crew at the scene said a man was taken into custody.

