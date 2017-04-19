GoFundMe raises money for funeral expenses of Union man found dead in Walmart parking lot

The Spartanburg County coroner's office said the search for an Upstate man ended tragically on Thursday.

Officials with the Union County Sheriff's Office said they received a call from Tina Owens on Wednesday. According to the incident report, Owens told deputies that Tony Wood was missing from his home at 923 Main Street in Buffalo, S.C.

Deputies said Tony Wood's mother, Brenda Wood, reported that she last spoke with her son around 9:30 p.m by telephone on Tuesday, and all seemed normal. Brenda Wood, who lives next door to Tony Wood, said she saw her son's vehicle was at his home around midnight.

Family told deputies that Tony Wood was a manager and never missed work - they said he was supposed to show up at Subway at 6 a.m.

The incident report states, however, that Wood never showed up to work at Subway and that his gray 2006 Saturn Ion with a tag reading, "LIR 783," was gone from his residence.

Family told deputies that Brenda Wood went over to Tony's house and found his telephone, ring and work clothes laying out, with his bed still made.

Family told deputies that Tony Wood would never leave his home without his ring or his phone - they feel for sure that something is wrong.

On Thursday, the coroner said Wood was found deceased in the parking lot of the Walmart on East Main Street in Spartanburg. The coroner said his death appeared to be self-inflicted.

An exam and testing are being conducted.

Loved ones of Tony Wood started a GoFundMe account to cover his funeral expenses. You can donate to it here.

