Officials: Child porn investigation leads to 10 charges for Spartanburg Co. man

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an Upstate man is facing ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a child.

Officials said 36-year-old Denn Chhay Pal was found to be in possession of child pornography and taken into custody on Tuesday. Pal is charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center but later released on bond.

According to online jail records, Pal was previously charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking more than 10 pounds of marijuana, first offense.

The Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case against Pal connected to child pornography.

