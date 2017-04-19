Officials: Child porn investigation leads to 10 charges for Spar - FOX Carolina 21

Officials: Child porn investigation leads to 10 charges for Spartanburg Co. man

Posted: Updated:
Denn Pal (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention) Denn Pal (Source: Spartanburg Co. Detention)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an Upstate man is facing ten charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a child.

Officials said 36-year-old Denn Chhay Pal was found to be in possession of child pornography and taken into custody on Tuesday. Pal is charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center but later released on bond.

According to online jail records, Pal was previously charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking more than 10 pounds of marijuana, first offense.

The Attorney General's Office will prosecute the case against Pal connected to child pornography.

MORE NEWS: Warrant: Upstate student arrested after 'Columbine-style' threat

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.