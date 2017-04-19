City of Greenville announces numerous weekend road closures

Officials with the city of Greenville said streets in the downtown area will be closed on Thursday and Saturday.

On Thursday, Gibbs Street was closed from Hudson to Westfield Street to allow Duke Energy and Carolina Conduit access to a manhole. The road was closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Prentiss Avenue will be closed from Augusta Road to Mission Street between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday for the West Prentiss Avenue Block Party.

On Saturday the Reedy River Run will result in a number of road closures between 6 and 10 a.m. Below is the full list of road closures:

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

S Main Street, from Falls Park Drive to Broad Street 6 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

S Main St, from Broad Street to McBee Avenue 7 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

N Main Street, from McBee Avenue to E Washington Street 7 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

E Washington Street, from N Main Street to Spring Street 7:05 a.m. – 7:35 a.m.

Spring Street, from E Washington Street to E McBee Avenue 7:10 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.

N Main Street, from McBee Avenue to College Street 7:15 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.

E McBee Avenue, from Richardson Street to E Washington Street E Washington Street, from E McBee Avenue to Cleveirvine Avenue 7:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Cleveirvine Avenue, from E Washington Street to Lakehurst Drive 7:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Lakehurst Drive, from Cleveirvine to Woodland Way 7:20 a.m. – 7:40 a.m.

North Street, from N Main Street to Richardson Street 7:25 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Richardson Street, from North Street to McBee Avenue 7:25 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Ridgeland Drive, from McDaniel Avenue to Cleveland Street 7:25 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Cleveland Street, from Ridgeland Drive to Falls Street Falls Street, from Cleveland Street to Broad Street 7:25 a.m. – 9:55 a.m.

Broad Street, from Falls Street to S Main Street 7:45 a.m. – 8:05 a.m.

College Street, from N Main Street to Richardson Street 7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.

Richardson Street, from College Street to W McBee Avenue 7:45 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Anderson Street, from S Main Street to Vardry Street Vardry Street, from Anderson Street to Green Avenue 7:45 a.m. – 8:35 a.m.

River Street, from W McBee Avenue to S Main Street S Main Street, from River Street to Anderson Street Green Avenue, from Vardry Street to Markley Street 7:45 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.

Markley Street, from Green Avenue to S Main Street 8:10 a.m. – 9:25 a.m.

Woodland Way, from Lakehurst Drive to Woodland Way Circle 8:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

