Upstate man sentenced to 12 years for drug trafficking after OnStar lead deputies to stolen vehicle

An Upstate man has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars.

According to a report from the Anderson County courthouse, Michael Darren Duncan was convicted on Wednesday of trafficking methamphetamine and sentenced to 12 years active jail time. He was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine.

The court report said Anderson County deputies responded to Duncan's residence on October 15, 2015 after an OnStar system tracked a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies encountered Duncan and three other individuals. Deputies also located the reported stolen vehicle as well as stolen property that belonged to other victims and a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Court documents say deputies then obtained a search warrant that yielded a large bag of crystal substance that later tested positive in a lab as 67.67 grams of methamphetamine in Duncan's bedroom.

"The methamphetamine epidemic is a plague on our community," said Solicitor David Wagner. "It is not only dangerous when someone uses the illegal substance, but the process of creating it puts the public at risk as well. Thanks to the dedicated investigators with our Sheriff's Office we were able to stop a source of sale and make Anderson County a safer place for its citizens."

