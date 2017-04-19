NC Caisson Unit carries MPO Jason Harris to final resting place

The American flag welcomed Spartanburg Police Officer Jason Harris to his final resting place. Fellow officers and law enforcement throughout the country led the procession as it made its way into Wood Memorial Park in Greer.

"It makes me feel good that people come out and honor him," Charles Garrett said.

He didn't know Harris, but wanted to pay his respects.

"There are people out there willing to lay their life down for their fellow buddy," Garrett said.

Horses carried Harris to his burial site an honor for members with the North Carolina Troopers' Caisson Unit.

"When we're called it sends chills down my bones for the loss and then it's just an extreme honor to be asked to participate in the homegoing," Sgt. Craig Johnson said.

He's a North Carolina trooper with the NC Highway Patrol. He says four horses and four riders who are troopers carried the casket. There are also wheel watchers and a casket guard.

"It's within the hearts of the members to give the fallen that last respect," Johnson said

So, Harris' final ride is one of honor.

For more information on the North Carolina Troopers Association & Highway Patrol Caisson Unit click here.

