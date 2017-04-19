Clemson football players given Key to the City of Anderson durin - FOX Carolina 21

Clemson football players given Key to the City of Anderson during awards banquet

Posted: Updated:
Ben Boulware, Kelly Bryant, Kendall Joseph and Darien Rencher all received the Key to the City of Anderson, S.C. at an awards banquet on Wednesday. (FOX Carolina/ 4/19/17) Ben Boulware, Kelly Bryant, Kendall Joseph and Darien Rencher all received the Key to the City of Anderson, S.C. at an awards banquet on Wednesday. (FOX Carolina/ 4/19/17)
Clemson Coach Brent Venables is guest speaker at awards ceremony. (FOX Carolina/ 4/19/17) Clemson Coach Brent Venables is guest speaker at awards ceremony. (FOX Carolina/ 4/19/17)
Ben Boulware sports his National Championship ring. (FOX Carolina/ 4/19/17) Ben Boulware sports his National Championship ring. (FOX Carolina/ 4/19/17)
Ben Boulware's National Championship ring. (FOX Carolina/ 4/19/17) Ben Boulware's National Championship ring. (FOX Carolina/ 4/19/17)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Awards keep coming for the 2016 National Champs.

On Wednesday, four Clemson University football players who hail from Anderson County were awarded with the Key to the City by Mayor Terence Roberts and Mayor Pro Tem Matt Harbin at the Annual Awards Banquet for the Anderson Area Touchdown Club. Ben Boulware, Kelly Bryant, Kendall Joseph and Darien Rencher were the special honorees.

Linebacker and T.L.Hanna graduate Ben Boulware was also given a special award from Anderson County administrator Rusty Burns. Clemson coach Brent Venables served as the guest speaker.

Players and coaches from the 1981 National Championship Team and 2016 National Championship Team were all recognized during the event, as well as several Upstate high school football players. 

Awards presented to high school football players and coaches were as follows:

  • Offensive Player of the Year - Jackson Williamson of Westside
  • Defensive Player of the Year - Brad Johnson of Pendleton
  • Offensive Lineman of the Year - Avery Reece of Belton-Honea Path
  • Co-Defensive Linemen of the Year - Eddie Smith of Belton-Honea Path; Zacch Pickens of T.L. Hanna
  • Coach of the Year - Robert Mustar of Powdersville; Wayne Jones
  • Co-EXTRA YARD Awards - Hunter Vaughter of Crescent; Bill Brissey; Quashon Greenlee of T.L. Hanna
  • Co-Scholastic Awards - Payton Young of Palmetto; Kevin Selman; Lummie Young of Westside

