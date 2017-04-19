Meteor shower to begin Wednesday night

The object in the sky, as seen from the QT in Easley (Courtesy: Facebook)

After midnight on Wednesday, stargazers will be able to catch the Lyrids meteor shower.

Furman University professor David Moffett says Upstate residents will be getting quite the show this week in the night sky.

"It's because the Earth is passing through the orbit of an old comet,” said Moffett, “Called comet 'Thatcher.'"

The dust of that comet will create meteors in the earth's sky for those in the northern hemisphere. It will produce 5 to 20 meteors an hour, sometimes with bursts greater than that.

"Anytime the Earth passes through one of these orbits,” explained Moffett, “It's actually passing through the dust that came off of it the last time it came around the sun."

To view the meteors, Moffett says looks to the South East after midnight and you should catch them in a clear night sky.

"This is the big one for the Spring,” explained Moffett, “There will be one at the end of Summer called the Giminids. There's one in the fall that will occur in November that's called the Leonids."

MORE NEWS:NC Caisson Unit carries MPO Jason Harris to final resting place

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.