Deputies on scene of armed robbery at Anderson convenience store

Scene of armed robbery. (FOX Carolina /4/20/17) Scene of armed robbery. (FOX Carolina /4/20/17)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies are responding to the scene of an armed robbery, according to dispatchers.

Dispatch said deputies are tracking a suspect right now near the scene of the robbery - Eddie's Minute mart at 3300 Abbeville Hwy in Anderson.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

