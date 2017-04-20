Dispatch: Deputies responding to reported shooting - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies responding to reported shooting

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said deputies are responding to a reported shooting in Anderson.

The call came in at 11:44 p.m. Deputies are on scene at 3430 Clemson Blvd.

According to dispatch, no victims have been located as of yet.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX for the latest.

