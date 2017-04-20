I-85 South fully reopens after tractor trailer crash in Anderson County

Both lanes of I-85 South reopened are a crash involving a FedEx freight truck created a mess on the interstate for several hours Thursday morning.

I-85 South was completely shut down and one lane of I-85 North was initially blocked after the crash near mile marker six, according to the SCDOT.

The crash involved a semi carrying two FedEx trailers full of packages. Troopers said a FedEx truck rear-ended another truck and ran off the left side of the road, striking a hit a cable barrier.

During the incident a gas tank was punctured, spilling 100 gallons of fuel, troopers said. Hazmat was called to the scene to clean up the spill.

The SC Highway Patrol website states the crash happened just before 1 a.m. and injuries were involved. The driver of the FedEx truck was reportedly transported for minor injuries and later charged with driving too fast for conditions.

Debris was scattered on both sides of the interstate.

Southbound traffic was being detoured off the interstate via Exit 11, onto SC 243, and then onto SC 59, which reconnects with I-85 at Exit 2.

By 5:45 a.m., crews had pulled the wrecked tractor trailer to the side of the interstate and one lane of southbound traffic was moving slowly past the crash site. Both northbound lanes were open.

By 10 a.m., emergency dispatchers confirmed that both lanes had reopened.

