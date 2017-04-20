BMW announces celebrity roster for 2017 Charity Pro-AM

The celebrity roster for the upcoming BMW Charity Pro-AM golf tournament was announced Thursday morning.

BMW made the announcement during a news conference at the BMW Performance Center in Greer.

List of 2017 BMW Charity Pro-Am celebrities:

Larry the Cable Guy (comedian, actor)

Steve Azar (country music artist)

Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers)

Chipper Jones (former MLB player)

Colt Ford (country music artist)

Richard Karn (actor)

Alfonso Ribiero (actor)

Jose Alverez (Former MLB pitcher)

Jim Brando (FOX Sports)

Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish)

Tim Wakefield (former MLB player)

Justin Wheelon (producer)

John O'Hurley (actor)

Lisa O’Hurley (fashion designer)

Gary Valentine (actor)

Andy Buckley (actor)

Scott Henry (comedian)

Dan Jansen (Olympian)

Carmine Giovinazzo (actor)

Chris Barron (The Spin Doctors)

Preston Pohl (singer)

The 2017 BMW Charity Pro-AM is scheduled for May 18-21 at three different Upstate golf courses: the Thornblade Club, the Furman University Golf Club and The Preserve at Verdae.

The Web.com Tour PGA tournament will group amateurs and celebrities with PGA golfers in a the four-day better-ball competition across the three courses.

Celebrities will play each course once on May 18-20 and then the 10 lowest scoring pro-amateur teams, six lowest scoring pro-celebrity teams and the lowest 65 pros will advance to play in the May 21 final round at Thornblade Club, according to the BMW Charity Pro-Am website.

BMW said the professional winner will be awarded $126,000 from the total purse of $700,000.

Proceeds will benefit 14 charities: The Blue Ridge Council Boy Scouts of America, Center for Developmental Services, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA), Project HOPE Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas, Shriners Hospital for Children-Greenville, SYNNEX Share the Magic, The Blade Jr. Golf Classic, The Furman Advantage, and Upstate Warrior Solution.

BMW said the charity golf tournaments have raised more than $12.1 million for Upstate charities since 2001 and the goal for 2017 is to exceed $13 million.

During the news conference, BMW officials said they would also institute the "clear plastic bag" rule that many other sporting events have adopted for security purposes. Attendees may only bring items onto the courses in clear plastic bags during the four-day tournament. Attendees are also advised to bring their IDs.

