Warmer today with scattered storms

Warmer air moves in today with partly cloudy skies! After the lunch hour, lingering moisture could produce some late day showers and thunderstorms, though most will occur in the mountains. Highs this afternoon reach 81 Upstate and 77 in the mountains.

Scattered showers and storms are again possible on Friday and Saturday in the mountains with a lower coverage expected in the Upstate. Afternoon highs remain in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

The entire area will be at risk for widespread storms by Sunday as a front and low pressure system move across the region. Some locally heavy downpours or strong storms remain possible as well, with cooler temperatures in the 70s for everyone.

Calmer weather settles in to start next week, though the sky could be slow to clear thanks to another possible wedge developing. Temperatures rebound to near 80 degrees by Wednesday.

