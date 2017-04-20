Boiling Springs students to witness dangers of drunk driving, hear from crash survivor

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Boiling Springs Fire Department and Spartanburg EMS will team up to provide a powerful message for students at Boiling Springs High School Thursday.

The program, called Prom Promise, will allow students a first-hand look at the consequences of drinking and driving. Spartanburg District Two said the first responders will respond to a simulated, but very realistic accident scene that will be staged in the parking lot of the school.

"I feel like it's important for our students to see exactly what happens at a vehicle collision scene in hopes that the reality of the situation may hit home for some of them,” Boiling Springs High School Resource Officer Deputy Todd Waddell stated in a news release. "I want them to have the mental image of what could happen; to see their friends and classmates being cut out of a car or covered with a sheet and hopefully it will make them reconsider their choices when it comes to drinking and driving.”

After the simulation, the school district said students will hear from Boiling Springs Fire Chief Scott Miller, 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette and Sgt. Bryan Fraley with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

The school district said the most emotional testimony will likely come 19-year-old Daisy Byrd, who survived a crash that claimed the lives of her two friends on December 23, 2016.

