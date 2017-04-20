Boiling Springs students to witness dangers of drunk driving, hear from crash survivor

During a leadership event on Friday night, heads of South Carolina's largest church talked about changes in its congregations.More >
A Texas woman faces federal drug trafficking charges after police seized 75 pounds of liquid crystal methamphetamine worth $2 million inside her vehicle, according to the Austin Police Department.
Not all heroes wear capes, but some Walmart employees do. At least during "Back to School" season. In a post on social media, Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Arkansas, posted a photo of herself in a cape during her shift at Walmart.
Honea Path police Chief David King said an investigation is underway after a motorcyclist was found dead after a crash in a barricaded road construction zone Saturday morning.
The parents of baby Charlie Gard stormed out of a pre-court hearing after a lawyer representing Great Ormond Street Hospital in London broke the news that new brain scan of the terminally ill baby made for "sad reading," the UK's Press Association reported Friday.
The Greenville County coroner's office has released the names of an elderly couple found dead in their home Friday morning.
The trial concluded Thursday for a man convicted of murder in a deadly shooting at a Greenville County nightclub in June 2014.
The Honea Path Police Department said an Upstate man is facing charges in the abuse of a toddler.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, White Horse Road and US 29 are among the deadliest and most dangerous roads in the state.
Instead of calling for help, the teens recorded the incident on a cell phone, chuckling during the victim's final moments.
Dabo Swinney's All In Team Foundation held its annual Ladies Football Clinic to raise money for breast cancer research and prevention efforts.
Houston Texans player and former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson returned to the Upstate to share his football knowledge with kids in Liberty on July 22, 2017.
Take a look inside the Famous Toastery restaurant, which is now open on South Main Street.
Oskar Blues hosts a Burning Man-inspired festival to celebrate the advent of canned craft beer in the Mountains of Western NC.
The fiery crash shut down Highway 178 in Pickens County Thursday morning.
Greenville County deputies are investigating after a person was shot to death on Hampton Avenue Extension early Thursday morning.
