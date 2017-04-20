Crime Stoppers, family offering reward in unsolved shooting death

The Grove family joined Anderson Area Crime Stoppers for the news conference (April 20, 2017)

Ricky Grove Jr. (left) and the scene of the crash where he died (FILE)

Anderson Area Crime Stoppers and the family of Ricky Grove Jr. are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in Grove’s death.

A $4,000 reward is being offered through Crime Stoppers and tips may be made anonymously, police said at a news conference on Thursday.

Grove was shot to death on High Street in Anderson on March 25.

Anderson police said between 15 and 20 people were nearby when the shooting took place so investigators are certain that someone saw something.

The family spoke at the news conference, asking for anyone who witnessed anything to come forward and bring justice to Grove's killer.

Grove leaves behind two young children, who were also present at the news conference.

Police said Grove was shot and then crashed a car along the 1400 block of High Street. The 30-year-old died at the scene.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

PREVIOUSLY: Man dead after shooting, crash in Anderson

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.