Asheville police ask for help identifying suspect

Surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle he was seen in (Courtesy: APD)

The Asheville Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a wallet from a gas station and then using a credit card from the wallet to make fraudulent purchases.

Police said the wallet was stolen from the Hotspot at 103 New Leicester Highway on March 12 around 10:30 p.m.

On March 13, police said the suspect used one of the stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases at the Walmart on Airport Road in Arden.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

MORE NEWS: Crime Stoppers, family offering reward in unsolved shooting death

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.