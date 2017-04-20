Troopers: Crash with entrapment blocks highway near entrance to high school

Troopers are investigating a crash with an entrapment near Belton Honea Path High School Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the entrance to the school on Belton Honea Path Highway.

Troopers said the crash involved a Kia and a Chevy Avalanche that flipped on its side.

One person was entrapped in the Avalanche and had to be extricated.

The crash was blocking Belton Honea Path Highway.

No other details were immediately available.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the school district to see if any students were involved but have not yet received a response.

MORE NEWS: One lane moving after tractor trailer crash on I-85 South in Anderson County

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.