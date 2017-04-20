Madison Co. woman charged with DUI in crash that killed eighth-grader

A Madison County woman was charged after a deadly crash that claimed the life of a middle school student.

According to an arrest warrant, troopers said 32-year-old Sarah Danielle Shelton was driving impaired and caused the death of Lillith Decarlo on US 25 near US 25 Business in Marshall Wednesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened at 9:42 p.m.

Shelton was heading south when troopers said she struck another vehicle that was headed north.

Troopers said Lilith Decarlo, 13, was riding in the back seat and was killed in the crash. Another female child who was riding in the front seat was also taken to the hospital and later released.

The Madison County School District confirmed Decarlo was an eighth-grade student at Madison Middle School.

Shelton was charged with felony death by vehicle, per the warrant. Officials at the Madison County jail said she also faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Shelton is being held on a $115,000 bond.

MORE NEWS: Crime Stoppers, family offering reward in unsolved shooting death

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.