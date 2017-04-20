Got any extra towels? The Greenville Humane Society needs them

The Greenville Humane Society is asking for towels.

The adoption shelter was completely out of large bath towels as of Thursday morning.

Kim Pittman, the executive director of the facility on Airport Road, said staff members use the towels with animals recovering from spay and neuter surgeries and to keep animals comfortable in cages while they await adoption.

Pittman has asked the public to donate gently used towels to the Greenville Humane Society, which is located at 305 Airport Rd.

“We have a large green bin out in front of our building labeled ‘towels,” Pittman said.

MORE NEWS: BMW announces celebrity roster for 2017 Charity Pro-AM

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.