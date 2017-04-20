Deputies seize hundreds of doses of opiates, MDMA in Henderson Co.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said two men are facing charges in connection to two separate drug investigations.

On Apr. 13, deputies said they assisted in a probationary search at a home on King Creek Boulevard where they uncovered illegal narcotics.

Detectives said 37-year-old old Dustin Earl Jones was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center and later released on a $57,500 secured bond.

On Tuesday, deputies reportedly seized 185 dosage units of oxycodone, 76 doses of morphine, 41 doses of MDMA and 2 strips of suboxone from a home on Shadow Ridge Drive. The drugs were valued at near $9,000.

Investigators said 40-year-old Robert Nathan Wells was arrested and charged with four counts of trafficking opiates, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

He is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on a $74,600 bond.

