Clemson trustees propose alternate site for power plant

The Clemson University board of trustees has recommended an alternate location for a controversial Duke Energy power plant.

The new $51 million heat and power facility is vital to serving the city of Clemson, according to Duke Energy, but the proposed location for the plant received mixed reactions. Some residents expressed outrage after Duke Energy announced plans to build the facility feet away from a neighborhood on the eastern side of Clemson University's campus.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clemson residents upset after learning proposed location of new Duke Energy power plant

On Thursday, the board of trustees' finance and facilities committee said they have recommended the location for the plant be moved. The suggestion is expected to be endorsed by the full board of trustees on Friday.

Clemson officials are currently evaluating other locations for the plant, which is expected to be operational by the spring of 2019.

