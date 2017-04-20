Police: Armed robber could face up to 30 years for stealing $2 soda

The Greenwood Police Department said an armed robbery suspect is in custody after an incident on Saturday.

According to the police report, 32-year-old Robert James Barrett entered the Lil Cricket on Reynolds avenue in a black mask. Police said when a store employee asked Barrett to remove the mask, he walked into the bathroom and returned with a black firearm in his hand.

According to police, Barrett then grabbed a bottle of Dr. Pepper valued at $1.69 and left the store without paying.

Barrett was later arrested and charged with armed robbery.

If convicted, police said the charge carries a sentence of 7 to 30 years in prison.

MORE NEWS: Crime Stoppers, family offering reward in unsolved shooting death

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.