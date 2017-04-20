Bond set for Wofford student accused of vandalizing fallen officer's memorial

The Spartanburg Police Department said a suspect is in custody and accused of vandalizing a memorial for an officer killed in the line of duty.

Officers said 21-year-old Charles Franklin Coulson began tossing flowers and dragging a wreath across the parking lot outside Spartanburg City Hall where a the community has left mementos for fallen Master Police Officer Jason Harris.

SLIDESHOW: Patrol car memorial for MPO Jason Harris

According to the police report, Coulson was "grossly intoxicated" and smelled strongly of alcohol. He was cited for littering and public disorderly conduct. Coulson is reportedly a student at Wofford College.

Officials with the Spartanburg Police Department released the following statement regarding the incident:

It is certainly heartbreaking for our department. The young man made a bad decision as a result of being under the influence. The Spartanburg Police Department cannot say enough about the outpouring of support from our community. We continue to ask for prayers for the Harris family and our police department.

A spokesperson for the college confirmed Coulson is a soccer player for Wofford who was suspended from the team prior to his arrest for a violation of team rules.

He was being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, charged with public disorderly conduct and loitering.

On Thursday evening Coulson appeared in bond court and received a bond of $1,000 with a promise to appear in court. He's scheduled to reappear in court on May 8.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.