Father: Mauldin police locate missing Greenville Co. teen - FOX Carolina 21

UPDATE

Father: Mauldin police locate missing Greenville Co. teen

John Oue (Source: GCSO) John Oue (Source: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The father of a missing teenager said police located the 17-year-old on Friday.

On Thursday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office asked for help tracking down Jonathan "John" Oue,

Oue was last seen leaving his home around 5:20 p.m. on Apr. 18.

According to investigators, Oue takes several medications and left home without them. He is described as 6 feet tall and 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans with red gym shorts underneath.

Deputies said Oue was believed to have been in the area of Carolina Pointe Parkway and Woodruff Road around 1 p.m. on Apr. 19.

On Friday afternoon, Oue's father contacted FOX Carolina and advised that Mauldin police had located the teen

