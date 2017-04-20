Do you recognize this monkey left at GSP Airport? - FOX Carolina 21

Do you recognize this monkey left at GSP Airport?

Stuffed monkey lost at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (Source: GSP) Stuffed monkey lost at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (Source: GSP)
GSP employee cuddles up to stuffed monkey on the job. (Source: Rosylin Weston, GSP) GSP employee cuddles up to stuffed monkey on the job. (Source: Rosylin Weston, GSP)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport are working to track down the owner of a missing toy.

In a post shared on the airport's Facebook page, officials said a stuffed monkey was recently left in a terminal. Employees at the airport are calling the monkey "Andy."

Anyone with information on the missing monkey is asked to call GSP customer service at 864-877-7426.

