Deputies: Shoplifting suspects lead chase in stolen truck

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said two suspects are in custody after a chase on Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to a shoplifting call at Walmart on Highway 153 around 2:30 p.m. when they were reportedly notified the suspects were leaving the scene in a Ford pickup truck.

After locating the vehicle, deputies said a pursuit began on Highway 81 and traveled into Greenville County before the driver wrecked on Pecan Street.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Investigators said the vehicle was reported stolen out of Greenville County. At least two suspects were taken into custody at the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Woman charged with DUI in crash that killed eighth-grader

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.