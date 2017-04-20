Boiling Springs High School students sign prom promises

Loud screams from a wrecked car are heard and glass from shattered windows is on the ground.

A drunk driver just hit a car head-on. One victims isn't moving, another one just barely as firefighters attempt a rescue. This time, the scene at Boiling Springs High School on Thursday wasn't real, but Daisy Bird survived a similar deadly scene.

"Nobody really thinks it happens to them until it actually happens to them," Bird said. "It's been hard trying to get back on my feet and trying to just make it through life."

Last December, two days before Christmas, she and her best friend Korrtlyn Smith and Melissa Frilot found themselves trapped in a car along Highway 9 in Boiling Springs.

"Korrtlyn cared more about other people than she cared about herself," Bird said."And Melissa too, she just would want to make sure you're having an OK day."

Frilot died at the scene and Smith died later at a hospital.

"It's not easy," Bird said.

Investigators say the driver of the other car was Hollis Brock and they say he was drunk. So, now Bird's gift to Boiling Springs High School students before their prom, is her life story about that night two days before Christmas.

"Just be smart because it's not always your life you're ruining," she said.

Investigators and firefighters say the goal is to save lives. Students at the high school signed prom promises to not drink and drive.

"It's a senseless way to have an accident," Boiling Springs Fire Chief Scott Miller said. He's witnessed deadly DUI wrecks like the simulation.



"I think it's important to relay to students a reality of what decisions that they make," Miller said.

And Bird is alive to relay that sobering message.

"Whatever I can do to help, I'm here for a reason," she said.

