WARM Friday, becoming stormy this weekend

Get news, weather on the go

Warm and more humid conditions will persist into the weekend, with storm chances increasing toward late Saturday into Sunday. Beautiful weather settles in next week.

Mostly sunny and warm today with just a small risk of a shower in the Upstate in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. A better chance of afternoon and early evening storms will exist in the mountains.

Saturday will bring more heat and humidity, with passing showers or storms possible...mainly in the mountains. Evening storms are possible area-wide into Sunday, with locally strong storms possible.

The weather gradually improves into next week after a mostly cloudy start, with sunshine and 80 degree temps returning by Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.