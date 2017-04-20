NFL releases Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons 2017 game schedules

The NFL has released 2017 game schedules for the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

The 2017 game schedule for the Carolina Panthers is as follows:

The 2017 game schedule for the Atlanta Falcons is as follows:

DATE OPPONENT TIME NETWORK September 10 at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. FOX September 17 vs. Green Bay Packers 8:30 p.m. NBC September 24 at Detroit Lions 1:00 p.m. FOX October 1 vs. Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. CBS October 8 BYE October 15 vs. Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. CBS October 22 at New England Patriots (SNF) 8:30 p.m. NBC October 29 at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. FOX November 5 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. FOX November 12 vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX November 20 at Seattle Seahawks (MNF) 8:30 p.m. ESPN November 26 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. FOX December 3 vs. Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX December 7 vs. New Orleans Saints (TNF) 1:00 p.m. NBC/Amazon December 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF) 8:30 p.m. ESPN December 24 at New Orleans Saints 8:25 p.m. NBC/Amazon December 31 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. FOX

