Troopers investigate crash on I-85N

Troopers are investigating a crash on I-85 northbound in Anderson County.

The call came in at 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers are reporting injuries in the crash along I-85 NB at mile marker 21. SCDOT reported at least two lanes were blocked.

FOX Carolina's crew at the scene reports the crash was clear as of 2:00 a.m., and all lanes were open.

Further details of the crash are still unknown.

