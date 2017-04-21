Troopers investigate crash on I-85N - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers investigate crash on I-85N

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are investigating a crash on I-85 northbound in Anderson County.

The call came in at 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers are reporting injuries in the crash along I-85 NB at mile marker 21. SCDOT reported at least two lanes were blocked.

FOX Carolina's crew at the scene reports the crash was clear as of 2:00 a.m., and all lanes were open.

Further details of the crash are still unknown.

MORE NEWSOfficials: Man killed, 2 officers wounded in SC shootout

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.