Deputies: Teen suspects arrested after homeowner shot during attempted break-in

Greenville County deputies say a man was shot early Friday morning after seeing two men trying to break into a pickup truck.

Deputies were called to McDade Street shortly after 1 a.m.

A deputy on scene said two suspects were trying to break into the truck and when the homeowner came outside to check things out, he was shot. The suspects ran off.

At least two bullet shell markers were seen outside the home.

Emergency dispatchers said the victim was a 23-year-old man. Deputies said he underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

On Tuesday, deputies said 17-year-old Demetrius Antwon Henry and 17-year-old Preston Alan Harvley were arrested in connection with the crime. They were identified through evidence at the scene.

Henry reportedly opened fire striking the victim while they pair attempted to break into his truck, deputies said.

Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence on First Street and apprehended Henry. He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and auto breaking.

Harvley is charged with breaking into a vehicle, possession of marijuana, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.

Henry is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond. Harvley is being held on $85,640 bond.

