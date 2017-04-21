Trey Gowdy among lawmakers speaking at Converse College inauguration

An inauguration will be held at Converse College on Friday for the school's new president.

The former chief of staff at University of North Carolina Charlotte, Krista L. Newkirk, J.D., will be inaugurate as the tenth president of the college at 10:30 a.m.

Newkirk will fill the role after Betsey Fleming, who served as president for more than decade, stepped down in June 2016.

Ceremonies will be held in Twichell Auditorium.

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy will speak at the event along with retired S.C. State Supreme Court Justice Jean Toal, UNC Charlotte chancellor Philip Dubois and Spartanburg's mayor pro tem Laura Stille.

Gowdy's wife is a graduate of Converse College.

The college said all of its living former presidents will be in attendance.

MORE NEWS: Bond set for Wofford student accused of vandalizing fallen officer's memorial

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.