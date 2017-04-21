Warmer today with mountain storms possible

It stays warm into Saturday of this weekend, then a cold front brings some cooler air for a brief time to start next week.

Today features a mostly sunny sky giving way to a very warm afternoon with highs in the middle 80s for the Upstate. While an isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, the better coverage of scattered storms will be across the mountains where highs reach the upper 70s.

Saturday features another warm day across the western Carolinas with highs in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s. It looks like much of the daytime could be dry, but the risk of storms increases late in the evening as a cold front nears.

Widespread rain and storms are expected on Sunday, but the risk of severe weather remains highly uncertain due to the surface low position being potentially unfavorable (overhead). Still, expect locally heavy downpours at times through the day.

Cooler air is on tap to start the week with a mostly cloudy sky lingering with even a few showers possible as well; expect highs in the 60s. Temperatures rebound to near 80 degrees by Wednesday.

