Police: Man dies after shooting on campus of NC A&T State

The Greensboro Police Department said a man has died after a shooting on a university campus late Thursday night.

Police were called to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University around 11:30 p.m.

According to officers, a visitor to the campus notified security after she was approached by a man armed with a handgun. During a struggle with the suspect, police said the gun was discharged.

The woman reportedly received a minor injury before the suspect fled the scene.

During a search for the suspect, campus security said they found the adult male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in a vehicle on campus. He later died from injuries at Moses Cone Hospital.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

According to Greensboro police, it appears the victim was fatally shot but it is not yet clear if the shot was the one fired during the struggle. Officers said it is the third fatal shooting in the city of Greensboro in 24 hours.

The investigation is ongoing by the Greensboro Police Department and NC A&T State University Campus Police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

