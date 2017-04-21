Stormy next three days across the southern states

A slow-moving cold front will bring the chance of strong to severe storms to multiple states from today through Sunday.

Today’s risk of severe storms is highest over the Red River in the southern Plains. Here, a decent combination of instability, moisture, and wind shear will culminate in a risk of tornadoes, hail, and gusty wind with developing storms.

Saturday’s risk appears highest over parts of the Lower Mississippi River Valley, but there the overall threat should be tempered relative to Friday’s. There could also be some locally strong storms across parts of the western Carolinas late in the evening, but the time of day and resultant minimization in instability could thwart severe weather development.

Finally on Sunday, a new surface low pressure center could develop in the Upstate, and exactly where this feature forms will dictate severe weather potential. For now, it appears the risk of organized severe storms is low in the Upstate; however, rain could become heavy at times through the day.

The weather finally calms down a bit in the region to start next week as cooler air makes a brief return.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.