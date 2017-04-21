Spartanburg Co. car wash warns of data breach

A Spartanburg County business is warning about a data breach which may have compromised some customers' personal information.

Whatta Wash Car Wash located on Reidville Road said they were notified on Mar. 27 of a data breach involving their point-of-sale system. The company said the point-of-sale system is operated by a third party which experienced the intrusion.

According to Whatta Wash, the intruder had access to information for customers who paid with a card between Feb. 20 and Mar. 3. Compromised information reportedly included the cardholder's full name, card number and security code.

Whatta Wash said they are working with the third-party provider to remove the malware from the system and are offering free credit monitoring for affected customers.

The company urged customers who may be affected to notify their banks that information may have been compromised and to obtain a replacement card.

If you suspect you have been the victim of identity theft, click here to report it to the Federal Trade Commission.

