Classmates, Clemson Tiger cheer on Special Olympics athletes

The Clemson Tiger with Special Olympics athletes (Apr. 21, 2017/FOX Carolina) The Clemson Tiger with Special Olympics athletes (Apr. 21, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Sara Collins Elementary School held a pep rally on Friday to cheer on athletes headed to the Special Olympics.

The school has 35 students participating in this year's Special Olympics. Students lined the hallways to cheer on their classmates making the journey.

The Clemson Tigers was also in attendance at the event.

