Family: Missing Upstate man with dementia found safe

An Upstate family said a 63-year-old man who went missing on Thursday was found safe Friday afternoon.

Relatives said Erol Moliere was last seen walking near Greenville Memorial Hospital on Apr. 20 about 3 p.m. He was wearing brown pants and a white Polo shirt.

Moliere reportedly suffers from dementia and speaks mostly French.

Family members said Moliere was located in Easley and taken to the hospital for observation.

