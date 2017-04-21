Oconee Co. deputies ask for help identifying woman in vandalism case

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help identifying a woman suspected of vandalizing a vehicle at the Seneca Walmart.

The incident happened on Jan. 20 at the Walmart on Sandifer Boulevard.

The victim told deputies someone had scratched both sides of a 2016 Nissan NV 3500 van and advised that it appeared the vehicle had been “keyed.”

Deputies said store surveillance video showed an older woman take a shopping cart and completely circle the victim’s van before entering the store.

The victim told deputies that the woman had honked her car horn at the victim while driving on Sandifer Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or 864-638-STOP.

