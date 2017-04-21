Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office opens online portal for community feedback

Anderson County residents now have a new way to make their voices heard on county government issues.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the launch of a community engagement portal designed to get feedback from residents.

The online portal allows citizens to complete surveys for the following agencies: uniform patrol, detective bureau, records and judicial orders, school resource officers, communications 911 center, detention center, victim's advocates, animal control and the courthouse.

General feedback can also be provided on how the Sheriff's Office enforces laws and community safety.

"It takes teamwork to make the dream work and we cannot do our job without valuable input from our community," said Sheriff Chad McBride. "By telling us about your experiences, you provide insight into ways we can improve our service to residents."

Click here to access the Anderson County Community Engagement portal.

