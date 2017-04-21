Deputies investigating tire theft, armed robbery at Firestone in Spartanburg

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating an armed robbery and tire theft from the Firestone tire shop on West Blackstock Road.

According to incident reports, the incident happened Wednesday night just before 10:30 p.m.

An employee told deputies he was walking to his truck parked behind the building and encountered two men who were stealing used tires from a bin.

One of the men reportedly pulled out a gun and ordered the worker not to come any closer.

The men then fled in an early 2000s silver Chevrolet Silverado, extended cab, with a white passenger side door. The vehicle did not have any tags and was driven by a third man.

The suspects were not identified in the reports.

MORE NEWS - Deputies: Man reported being pistol whipped, robbed while changing flat tire?

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.