Gaffney police: Attempted murder suspect in custody

The Gaffney Police Department said a man charged with attempted murder in a March shooting turned himself in on Friday.

Police said Anterius Braeshun Smith is wanted after a shooting on Holly Street on Mar. 28. According to officers, a victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

Gaffney police posted on Facebook Friday morning that they were searching for Smith and advised just after 3 p.m. that he had turned himself in.

