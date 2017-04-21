Gaffney police: Attempted murder suspect in custody - FOX Carolina 21

Gaffney police: Attempted murder suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:
Anterius Smith (Source: Gaffney PD) Anterius Smith (Source: Gaffney PD)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Gaffney Police Department said a man charged with attempted murder in a March shooting turned himself in on Friday.

Police said Anterius Braeshun Smith is wanted after a shooting on Holly Street on Mar. 28. According to officers, a victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

Gaffney police posted on Facebook Friday morning that they were searching for Smith and advised just after 3 p.m. that he had turned himself in.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Greenville Co. homeowner shot during attempted break-in

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.