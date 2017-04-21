Deputies: Man reported being pistol whipped, robbed while changing flat tire

Deputies in Spartanburg County are investigative said he was pistol whipped and robbed while changing his tire on the side of the road on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs.

Per incident reports, deputies were called to meet with the victim on Thursday along the 4100 block.

The victim said he pulled over to change a flat tire and a red Mercedes pulled up behind him as he was working. Two men got out of the car and asked if he needed help, then reportedly both pulled out guns.

The victim said both men were armed with two guns each, the reports state.

The victim said one of the men hit him in the back of the head with one of the guns and forced him into the car.

The suspects took off with the victim’s Converse shoes, yellow Polo shirt, gold necklace, gold ring, $303 in cash, High Point .40 caliber pistol from the glove box, and a PlayStation 4 from the back seat.

Deputies noted that the victim was shirtless and shoeless when they arrived and that the interior of the vehicle was in disarray.

The suspects were not identified.

