Eastbound lanes of SC 80 to close for the weekend at SC 290

Eastbound lanes on SC Highway 80 will close Friday evening and remain closed until Monday, according to the SCDOT.

Officials said the eastbound lanes, heading toward Lyman, will close at SC 290 at 6 p.m. while crews make repairs to the approach at the SC Highway 290 overpass.

A 14-mile detour route has been marked. The detour route is along SC 101, I-85 and US 29.

Westbound lanes of SC 80, toward Greer, is not affected by the closure.

The eastbound lanes are expected to reopen Monday morning.

