Final Superbike family files lawsuit against confessed killer

The victims of the 2003 Superbike Motorsports killings, from left to right: Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. (File/FOX Carolina)

All four families of the Superbike murder victims have filed lawsuits against the man who confessed to the 2003 quadruple homicide after he was arrested on unrelated charges in 2016.

Attorneys representing the family of Christopher Sherbet filed a survival action lawsuit against Todd Kohlhepp on April 14, according to court documents.

The families of the three other victims filed a joint lawsuit against Kohlhepp in November 2016, shortly after the Spartanburg Co real estate agent reportedly confessed to deputies that he shot and killed all four victims at the Chesnee motorsports shop.

Kohlhepp was also charged with three other murders after bodies of missing people from Spartanburg County and Anderson were found buried on his property in Woodruff, where deputies also found a missing Anderson woman chained alive. Deputies said Kala Brown was kept chained in a metal shipping container for months.

The lawsuit seeks damages for three causes of action: civil assault and battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit seeks a sum of actual and punitive damages to be determined in a jury trial.

PREVIOUSLY:

Sheriff: Todd Kohlhepp confesses to Superbike murders

Families of Superbike victims file lawsuit against confessed serial killer Todd Kohlhepp

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.