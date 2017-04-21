Troopers: Ramp from Mauldin Rd. to I-85 South reopens after tank - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Ramp from Mauldin Rd. to I-85 South reopens after tanker crash

Photo of the overturned tanker (FOX Carolina/ April 21, 2017) Photo of the overturned tanker (FOX Carolina/ April 21, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said the ramp from Mauldin Road to I-85 South was closed Friday afternoon after a tractor trailer overturned.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Troopers asked drivers to take an alternate route.

Just before 5:30 p.m. troopers announced that the ramp had reopened.

