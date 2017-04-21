TSA: Loaded gun found in carry-on bag at GSP

Photo of the gun and ammunition found (Source: TSA)

The Transportation Security Administration said a passenger was charged after agents discovered a loaded gun at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport checkpoint Thursday evening.

The TSA said agents found a loaded .380 caliber handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag around 8:30 p.m.

Airport police took possession of the bag and filed charges, TSA agents said.

The TSA states that firearms may be transported in checked baggage if they are declared, unloaded, and stored properly, but are prohibited in carry-on bags.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson, stated in an email. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

The discovery made for the sixth gun TSA officers have found at the GSP security checkpoints in 2017.

The traveler may face civil penalties from the TSA in addition to state charges.

